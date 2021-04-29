SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 8%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.89 and last traded at $96.89. Approximately 2,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

