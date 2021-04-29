Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

