Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by Truist from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 99,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,762. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

