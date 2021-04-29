Six Flags Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,628 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 236 put options.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

