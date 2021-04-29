Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.50 ($132.35).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX2 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sixt has a 1 year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1 year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €109.91 and its 200 day moving average is €97.27.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

