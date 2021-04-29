SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $65.79 on Thursday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

