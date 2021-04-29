Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVKEF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

SVKEF stock remained flat at $$12.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.