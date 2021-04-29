Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 271.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.