Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

SKX stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 41.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 376,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 111,117 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

