Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been given a C$5.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 109.92% from the stock’s current price.

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

