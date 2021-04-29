Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.48.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

