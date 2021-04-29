Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.50. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 2,250 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

