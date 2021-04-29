Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00005733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $61.47 million and $1.60 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

