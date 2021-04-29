Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.73 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.