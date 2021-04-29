Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $10.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.12. 154,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,287. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.01. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

