SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 3,877,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

