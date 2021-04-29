Smart MFG (MFG) Achieves Market Cap of $15.18 Million

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $44,844.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 301,445,122 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

