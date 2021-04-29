Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 4,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 753,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target for the company.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

