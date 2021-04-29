SmartCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.75 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.37 or 0.05086604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.52 or 0.00483305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.84 or 0.01642640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00757419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.47 or 0.00527576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.00429858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004330 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

