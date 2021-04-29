SmartCredit Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.22 or 0.00015418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00281820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.09 or 0.01119685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00710029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,204.88 or 0.99772087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,759 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCredit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCredit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

