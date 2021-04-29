Smartlands Network Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $19.35 or 0.00036384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $98.71 million and approximately $933,095.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

