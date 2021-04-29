Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $130,697.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00055421 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

