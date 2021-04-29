Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SMFKY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

