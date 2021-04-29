Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,214 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of Snap worth $117,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 752,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,012,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

