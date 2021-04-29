Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Snap has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.