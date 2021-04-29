Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $237.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

