SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.04

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.04 and traded as high as C$28.29. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$28.26, with a volume of 360,432 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNC. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.23.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.04.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.