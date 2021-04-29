Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Shares of Société BIC stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 1,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.