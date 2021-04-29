Societe Generale Upgrades Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) to “Hold”

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEGGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

