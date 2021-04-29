Societe Generale Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to “Hold”

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.21. 1,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

