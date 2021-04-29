Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Sells $17,674.98 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $17,674.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,509. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

