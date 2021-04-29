SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.53 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.

SolarWinds stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

