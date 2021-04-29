SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.88 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21 EPS.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 146.26 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

