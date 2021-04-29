Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.13. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1,820 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.48 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

