SOLVE (SOLVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $275,858.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $95.07 million and $275,858.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00016131 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.