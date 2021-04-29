SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.34 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $16.78 million and $2.34 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

