Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,270 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for about 2.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.76% of Sonos worth $33,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sonos by 44.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 278.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,678 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

