Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $844.77

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.77 ($11.04) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 858 ($11.21), with a volume of 503 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 872.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 844.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

