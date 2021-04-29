SOTA Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.20 Million (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $159,412.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,610 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

