South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $355.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.90 million and the lowest is $343.50 million. South State reported sales of $172.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in South State by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

