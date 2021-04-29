South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Issues Earnings Results

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

South State stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

