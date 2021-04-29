Southern Copper Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,811 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,571% compared to the average daily volume of 255 put options.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

