Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.