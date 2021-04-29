Southwestern Energy to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.