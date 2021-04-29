S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $393.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

