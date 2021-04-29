S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $389.45

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $389.45 and last traded at $388.57, with a volume of 48577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.08.
SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average is $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
