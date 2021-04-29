S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $389.45

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $389.45 and last traded at $388.57, with a volume of 48577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.08.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average is $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

