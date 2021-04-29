SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $35.81. SP Plus shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 2,134 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.