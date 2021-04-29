Spaceswap Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00279073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.01115964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00716019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,535.82 or 0.99961459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

