Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

SKPGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins cut Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

