Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Hits Market Cap of $37,456.66

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $37,456.66 and $202.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

